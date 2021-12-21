Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,084 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 179,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 188.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.16 and its 200-day moving average is $166.66. The company has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

