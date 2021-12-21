Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,329 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

