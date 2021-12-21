Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,076 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.18 and its 200-day moving average is $371.67.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.