Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,443 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

