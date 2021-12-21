Whittier Trust Co. Sells 925 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $345.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $369.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.31 and a 200-day moving average of $327.43.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

