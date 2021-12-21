Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

BA stock opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

