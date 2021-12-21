WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 120,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 64,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

WLDBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

