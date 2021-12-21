Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,227. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

