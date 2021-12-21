Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.99

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 19493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

Wilmar International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

