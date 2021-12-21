Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.43 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00051864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.50 or 0.08190707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,665.70 or 0.99888804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00072508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

