Wings (WINGS) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $220.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

