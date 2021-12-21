Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.09

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.09 and traded as low as C$36.22. Winpak shares last traded at C$36.62, with a volume of 120,379 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$320.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.1866965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

