WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 17,787 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,787 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in H&R Block by 36.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $13,035,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRB opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.