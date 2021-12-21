WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 9,238 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 12.6% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 774,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,010. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

