WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,869 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

