WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 141.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

