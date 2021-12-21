WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

