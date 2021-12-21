WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average of $169.44. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

