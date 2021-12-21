WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after buying an additional 554,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after buying an additional 361,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 4,687.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 285,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,732,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

