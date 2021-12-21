WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

