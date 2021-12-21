WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.12 and its 200 day moving average is $261.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.