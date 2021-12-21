WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 7,313 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 381,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,341,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

