WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,098 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.