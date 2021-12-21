WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,914 shares.The stock last traded at $80.92 and had previously closed at $80.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 421,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.