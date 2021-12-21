WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,914 shares.The stock last traded at $80.92 and had previously closed at $80.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 421,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

