WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 203,056 shares.The stock last traded at $43.14 and had previously closed at $42.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

