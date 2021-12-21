Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.87. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.