Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,331.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.01 or 0.00102544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $318,619.25 and approximately $1,331.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00199547 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

