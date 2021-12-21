Wootrade (WOO) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

