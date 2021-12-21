Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $48,495.70 or 0.98690239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.56 billion and $229.09 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00050657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $759.65 or 0.01545907 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,940 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

