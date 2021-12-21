Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,389.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $689,593.53 and approximately $4,389.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $358.98 or 0.00736783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.80 or 0.08170418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.21 or 0.99914004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00072173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

