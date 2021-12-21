Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 2,652 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

