Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 4,202 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 31.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $338.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.58. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $262.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

