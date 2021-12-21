Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

