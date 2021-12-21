Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 52,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $7,334,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

