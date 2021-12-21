Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,804 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.