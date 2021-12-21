Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day moving average of $345.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

