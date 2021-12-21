Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 24,371 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,371 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

