Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.35. The company had a trading volume of 244,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.47. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.