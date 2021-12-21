Xion Finance (XGT) Price Down 24.8% This Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $547,549.67 and $1,585.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.28 or 0.08189544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,183.41 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,015 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.