XMON Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $41.37 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $27,673.34 or 0.56475910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.88 or 0.08222167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.52 or 0.99714818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

