XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $138.59

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.59 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.85). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.80), with a volume of 30,285 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.52) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.77) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The company has a market capitalization of £279.01 million and a PE ratio of 34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

