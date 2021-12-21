XRP Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. XRP has a total market cap of $42.05 billion and approximately $3.89 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.29 or 0.08174966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,661.80 or 0.99694111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.07 or 0.01088010 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,075,944 coins and its circulating supply is 47,247,295,769 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.