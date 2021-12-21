Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $111,321.95 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

YEXT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

