Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $111,321.95 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
YEXT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
