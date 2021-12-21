Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $118,280.22 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

YEXT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yext by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 232,810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 75.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 76.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

