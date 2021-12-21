YF Link Hits Market Capitalization of $11.44 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $222.18 or 0.00452970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $534,330.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006706 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

