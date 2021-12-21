YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Tops $0.0004

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

