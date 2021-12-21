YooShi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.96 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $374.82 million and $6.96 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.60 or 0.08174885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,582.22 or 0.99998613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00072090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars.

