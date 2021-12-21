yOUcash Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $358,592.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006706 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,834,542 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

