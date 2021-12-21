YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Trading Down 2.5%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 5,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 2,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of YouGov from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

