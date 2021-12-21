Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.90

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research analysts have commented on YUEIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

